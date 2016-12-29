29 December 2016

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

South Sudan: Statement By Ambassador Wu Haitao At the Security Council After Voting On the Draft Resolution On South Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

China has very closely followed the situation in South Sudan. President Salva Kiir of South Sudan announced at the start of the nation-wide dialogue that the South Sudanese Transitional Government of National Unity had unconditionally accepted the deployment of the Regional Protection Force. It also announced concrete measures in support of the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) and of the humanitarian workers in fulfilling their mandates. China welcomes those recent developments.

The international community should take this opportunity to call on all parties in South Sudan to implement the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan and return to the search for a political solution in order to attain peace, stability and development as soon as possible. China welcomes the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's (IGAD) recent convening of a summit and the issuance of a communiqué on South Sudan, and China supports IGAD's continued leading role in mediating that matter.

The South Sudan Transitional Government has taken an important step in implementing resolution 2304 (2014) and the Joint Communiqué. The Council, in turn, should send out more positive messages and signals in order to encourage the parties in South Sudan to meet each other half way and jointly commit to national peace, stability and sustainable development. With respect to to sanctions, the Security Council should act prudently in order to avoid reversing the current positive momentum.

China supports the renewal of the UNMISS mandate. China appreciates the Mission's role in assisting South Sudan to implement the Peace Agreement, protecting the civilians and delivering humanitarian assistance. We hope that the Secretariat can comprehensively review the new and emerging challenges faced by United Nations peacekeeping operations and systematically improve its peacekeeping work in order to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of peacekeeping operations and ensure the enhanced protection and safety of peacekeepers by giving them a better capacity to deal with complex situations and fulfill their mandates.

The Chinese Government is consistent in its support of the peace process in South Sudan and has provided assistance to South Sudan within its capacity. China has dispatched 1,000 peacekeepers to UNMISS. China stands ready to maintain, alongside the international community, its constructive role in assisting South Sudan to achieve peace and stability.

South Sudan

U.S Mission Gives Uganda U.S. $40 Million for Refugees

The US Mission in Kampala has tripled US food aid contributions to Uganda in 2016 by announcing a new $40 million… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.