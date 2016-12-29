Uganda: Is Uganda Broadcasting Corporation Too Sick to Be Treated?

opinion

Kampala — To adopt or not to adopt; that's the question government must wrestle with as the UBC Review Committee handed in its 162-page report on Tuesday. At the head of the report is Dr Peter Mwesige.

At commencement of the task, while several peers congratulated Dr Mwesige; an even bigger number feared Dr Mwesige risked his reputation in accepting to review and propose a mop up of the national broadcaster - UBC.

But Dr Mwesige, being one not to run away from challenges, had gladly accepted the task from Information minister Frank Tumwebaze, and tweeted: "Our work is cut out."

Yet many felt Dr Mwesige was the right man chosen to do the wrong thing; fix UBC. Many proposed he should have rejected the offer to protect his honour, but many more also egged him on. The doubters felt minister Tumwebaze knew better the ills of UBC and didn't need Dr Mwesige to cut up the public broadcaster and write its post-mortem.

Many of Dr Mwesige's old pals at The New Vision, worried that Dr Mwesige; a brainy chap and an honest journalist, was better fitted to treat; not review UBC -the sick broadcaster.

They feared Dr Mwesige's report risked being trashed as many such experts' reports -caked in dust and buried. But the sceptics agree Dr Mwesige's league of six gentlemen and a lady is solid to forge the spadework required for clearing the scrap at UBC. Even so, the critics agreed the report would only be as good as future reference papers. And this bleak view is not lost on Dr Mwesige, who says his "recommendation will transcend Museveni's Uganda."

And this is why their dim views could be correct.

For Mr Tumwebaze, the catch-22 is his assurance to "make [UBC] useful to Opposition as well." This exactly has been UBC's blind spot. But this knotty focus is also what makes the UBC review an-almost-impossible mission for both Mr Tumwebaze and Dr Mwesige. Of course, many will rubbish this dim view as both offhand and pessimistic. But the yellow shade on UBC won't be easy to wash off and this has forced other Ugandans to give up any idea of a reformed UBC. This answers Dr Mwesige on why Ugandans aren't excited about the promised reforms in UBC.

For now, it's improbable the NRM regime will feed Dr Mwesige's bitter pill to kill the cancerous cells of bias in UBC. The propaganda-spin machine has been useful in soothing the puffed up ego of NRM. Even more needed will UBC be in the upcoming transition in the presidency; if at all.

Put another way, government won't just be ready to open up UBC to freely beam news, voices, and opinions from even NRM regime critics, including from opposition doyen Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

Tactical exit

Already, Mr Tumwebaze seems to contemplate a tactical exit as he warned Dr Mwesige and team not to confuse "independence" of UBC with "immunity from oversight."

Yet Dr Mwesige was also categorical they would disown any remodelled but public-financed UBC, which props up only regime and ruling party agenda.

In sum, Mr Tumwebaze's good proposition just won't find consensus in the conflictual views of the wider public, the Cabinet, NRM party, and the Opposition. Only a disinterested goodwill and assent of the presidency can render the UBC review report workable. And this is why.

Only in February, President Museveni rebuked independent media, including Daily Monitor, for dedicating time, space, and prominence to his political nemesis, especially Dr Besigye. Yet Mr Tumwebaze says he has impressed on President Museveni to remake UBC work as well for his rivals.

This means Dr Mwesige report on a recast UBC will hinge on an executive goodwill. In short, without a blanket presidential assent to the Mwesige report; Ugandans won't readily flick through NBS, NTV and WBS to choose UBC as their preferred channel. Short of this, Mr Tumwebaze's aspiration to wean off regime influence on UBC is a fantastic but vain hope.

Why reform now?

But what could have provoked this need for sudden UBC reform between February and May? Why propose to offer both time and space to the likes of Dr Besigye now when they have now become cynical of such privileges they demanded in vain through the elections in 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2016? Could this be a smart deception by Mr Tumwebaze to throw off balance the Supreme Court, Opposition, and CSOs search for significant reforms in UBC?