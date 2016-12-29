Zimbabwe: Warriors Boost As Khama, Mushekwi Join Camp

The Warriors received a major boost on Thursday after star forward Khama Billiat and China-based Nyasha Mushekwi joined team mates in camp.

The pair did not take part on the first day of training on Wednesday as they were still holed up at their clubs.

Team manager Shariff Mussa, however, said the two players arrived in Harare on Wednesday night and participated in training Thursday.

"I can confirm that Khama and Mushekwi have joined camp. They came in on Wednesday night and trained this morning. We are now just waiting for Knowledge Musona. We expect him to join in by Friday," said Mussa.

Warriors assistant coach Saul Chaminuka had trained with only 14 players as head coach Kalisto Pasuwa had gone with the home based players to Ivory Coast for an international friendly against the hosts.

The Warriors are expected to play two international friendly matches against Cameroon and a club in that country before they kick off their campaign.

Zimbabwe has never gone beyond the group stages in two attempts at the biennial soccer showcase in2004 and 2006.

The Warriors are drawn in Group B alongside giants Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia.