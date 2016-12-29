Zimbabwe: Chibuku Road to Fame Album Launched

Chibuku Road to Fame (CRTF) 2014 national champions, Attack Force's debut album was recently launched at a well attended event at Gwayagwaya Gardens in Chinhoyi.

The Mashonaland West based afro jazz musical ensemble scooped the first prize at the Chibuku Road to Fame finals that were held in Harare on the 27th of September 2014.

The band walked away with $5 000 monetary prize and a recording contract.

The nine-track album is titled "Masango Machena" and was recorded at Diamond Studios.

The title track "Masango Machena" encourages men to be hard working and provide for their families despite all odds.

The band leader, composer of all the tracks Isaiah Manzvimbo in the track Makarekare expressed his gratitude to his grandfather from whom he inherited the gift of singing and being a great hunter.

He also explained the meaning of songs "Mafaro Chete" and "Mai Mwana" which he said were old songs.

"'Mafaro Chete' is a testimonial on the benefits of being well resourced, while 'Mai Mwana' is about a man who is bitter and complaining of his wife's promiscuity which he fears will complicate his life more so his health," he said.

The album is reflective of the talent of the upcoming artistes, who have already proved their ingenuity after they clinched the national finals in 2014.

Romeo Gasa, who is also a product of Chibuku Road to Fame features on the album.

Chibuku Road to Fame is a music talent search show by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in partnership with Delta Beverages.

The programme was launched in 2005 and since then it has managed to identify and promote music talent among the youth upcoming artists in all the country's 10 provinces.

The CRTF competitions are done at two levels, provincial and national levels.

The first prize winning groups in provinces then compete at the national finals where the first prize winning group receives prize money as well as a recording contract.