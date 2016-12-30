National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) President Professor Lovemore Madhuku says his party is neither interested nor involved in any coalition talks as the whole idea is against the principle of a multi-party democracy.

He said this as a number of parties are currently involved in talks aimed at forming a strong pact to challenge President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF in the 2018 harmonized elections.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe, Madhuku said the idea of a coalition defeats the whole purpose of a multi-party democracy.

Opposition political parties have met several times to map the way forward as they seek a "grand coalition" in the hope of removing Zanu PF which has been in power since Zimbabwe gained its independence in 1980.

"The purpose of a multi-party democracy encourages competition among parties," said Madhuku.

"There is no point forming a political party if you are going to go for a coalition. If you believe your political beliefs cannot be matched with other parties, then stand on your own and contest any election," he further said.

"The moment one forms a party, that person will have gone concluded that there is no existing party capable of expressing his or her political beliefs."

The Professor of law also castigated those parties which disintegrated from the mainstream MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai, accusing them of splitting votes during the 2013 elections.

"I am surprised. All those parties that have left Tsvangirai are now keen to have a coalition. Parties like MDC-Ncube, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and Renewal Democrats broke away and caused a division in votes," Madhuku said.

Madhuku urged all break away parties to abandon their individual projects and join a party off their choice.

"The best form of a coalition is a post-election coalition and the only way to remove Zanu PF is to go for an election," said Madhuku.

MDC-T, Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), PDP, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn, MDC, Zunde, Zapu, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe, Dare and others are pushing for electoral reforms under the New Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) while the Coalition of Democrats (Code) is pushing for grand coalition of opposition parties.

"We continue to consult and exchange notes with the ultimate objective that we come together in a strong coalition. We are not there yet, we aspire to the get there, we strive to get there at the appropriate opportunity," Simba Makoni said during one of their (Code) meetings recently.