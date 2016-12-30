Former Zanu PF loyalist turned fierce party critic, Temba Mliswa is a surprise beneficiary of government's command agriculture scheme, it has emerged.

Mliswa, now independent MP for Norton constituency, revealed this himself in parliament recently while posing questions concerning the controversial scheme to agriculture minister Joseph Made.

Mliswa, also a large scale commercial farmer in Mashonaland West, wanted to know why government was delaying the supply of inputs to farmers well into the rain season.

"We must have a clear position in terms of the preparedness of the season. I am under Command Agriculture, as I speak I did not get adequate herbicides, it will affect the yield - five tonnes is not achievable when you are planting in December and January," Mliswa said.

Government's empowerment schemes have often been condemned for favouring Zanu PF loyalists at the exclusion of known party opponents.

Mliswa, a beneficiary of the land reform programme in the past 16 years, is among Zanu PF big wigs who were dislodged from the party during a shock purge on alleged sponsors of factionalism within Zanu PF, top among the casualties being then Vice President Joice Mujuru.

He was further expelled from the party and subsequently as Zanu PF legislator for Hurungwe West.

Even in their political wilderness, Zanu PF has continued to antagonise its former allies with reports that Mujuru's supporters were being denied food aid, among other abuses.

Other party loyalists such as former cabinet minister Webster Shamu have been humiliated when they tried to join party functions.

Some of the most memorable acts of victimisation of former party allies have been invasions on farms belonging to former Home Affairs Minister Dumiso Dabengwa, which was later reversed, and lately a farm belonging to outspoken Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary general Victor Matemadanda.

Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere once threatened to repossess Mliswa's Karoi farm if the firebrand legislator continued rubbishing the party on public forums.Mliswa

Outside his Zanu PF life, Mliswa has openly sided with Zanu PF enemies, among them former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC-T party.

But just when he had done enough to deserve a Zanu PF backlash, the outspoken politician was in fact a surprise beneficiary of what many have regarded as one of Zanu PF's most abused patronage tool - farm inputs.

In past interviews with the media, Mliswa who seems to have successfully warmed his way into opposition hearts, has rubbished claims he still had links to the ruling party.

He has however insisted he was not answerable to any individual.

But he was recently photographed with Kasukuwere in the minister's government office.