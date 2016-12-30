Zimbabwe: 2016's Colourful Legal Matters

Photo: allafrica.com

Some of the prominent people who were in the dock this year include:( From top left to right) former Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke, Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana, Prophet Walter Magaya Pastor Evan Mawarire.

analysis

If crime could be celebrated, the Harare Magistrates' Courts could have one hell of a bash.The year 2016 could arguably go down as historical, consider the high-profile cases that passed through the benches at the Rotten Row Courts.

Court cases are tricky in that no-one can comment on ongoing ones because it will be subjudice.

The magistrates, prosecutors, court clerks and others who work at the courts could pop the champagne for a job well-done although they had their own misses.

As the 2016 judicial year went by at the Rotten Row Courts, the affluent, protesters, politicians, prophets, pastors and war veterans found themselves in the dock.

Human traffickers, soccer players, musicians, journalists, and business people also frequented the court to stand in the dock.

Prominent people who were in the dock include former Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke, Pastor Evan Mawarire, Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana, Prophet Walter Magaya, controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo and Neville Mutsvangwa.

Most of these cases dominated the courts in July and August, with Kereke being sentenced to 10 years for raping his niece.

The unusual occurred when a big crowd gathered at the court in solidarity with failed street protester Pastor Evan Mawarire of the shadowy #ThisFlag Movement.

Some bought the Zimbabwe flag by the dozens in solidarity with the erstwhile clergyman, who was in the dock for allegedly destabilising the nation.

Others pretended to fall in trances during proceedings.

The case suffered a stillbirth after some bungling by the arresting officers.

In a record breaking stunt, more than 100 lawyers showed up at the courts to represent Mawarire.

Mawarire, who was facing charges of undermining a constitutionally-elected Government, was freed after his lawyers challenged his placement on remand.

Mawarire has already made good his escape and skipped the border to the United States where he is seeking "political asylum", much to the anger of those who felt used when they joined his protests.

Many people who followed Mawarire suddenly realised they had been duped after he was granted his wishes of obtaining a US greencard.

Other "career protestors" such as the Tajamuka group led by characters such as its spokesperson and former MDC-T youth leader Promise Mkwananzi also appeared in court.

Mkwananzi was arraigned before the courts for allegedly stoning Choppies supermarket together with 20 others. Tough times also visited prosecutors who had to indict their boss, suspended Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana, who was facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

Tomana, who is facing six counts of criminal abuse of office, was later indicted at the High Court. His trial is set to commence on February 13 next year.

Charges against Tomana include allegedly ordering the release of two men suspected of trying to petrol-bomb the First Family's Alpha Omega Dairy farm in Mazowe.

The pair, Solomon Makumbe and Silas Pfupa, are jointly facing the charges with their alleged accomplices Owen Kuchata and Borman Ngwenya. The quartet were indicted for trial at the High Court.

Kuchata, who is Zimbabwe People's Front political party president, is serving nine years for the petrol-bomb attempt.

Former Zanu-PF youth activist William Mutumanje, also known as Acie Lumumba, was dragged before the courts for insulting President Mugabe. He allegedly uttered expletives towards the President.

Lumumba, who tried to pull an Evan Mawarire stance, invited Zimbabweans to come to the courts in solidarity with him.

However, asking people through Facebook, to wear black and white at the courts during his case failed to nudge anyone to support him.

In August, Zimbabweans also followed with keen interest the alleged rape case of Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader Walter Magaya.

Magaya was facing allegations of raping a congregant, but the matter ended up being referred to the Constitutional Court.

The State had insisted on prosecuting Magaya when the complainant had confessed to lying against him before withdrawing the case.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association leaders were also brought before the courts in another high profile case at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

The war veterans leaders were Douglas Mahiya, Francis Nhando, Victor Matemadanda, Headman Moyo and Hoyini Samuel Bhila.

A female war veteran, who came in solidarity with the five, hogged the limelight when she pretended to fall into a trance on two occasions.

The five were facing allegations of undermining the authority of the President by authoring a communiqué denigrating the Head of State and Government.

They were later removed on remand after the State failed to proceed to trial.

Not to be outdone, war veterans chairman Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa's son Neville also hogged the limelight after appearing in court on allegations of raping a 43-year-old woman in his father's office in Harare.

He was acquitted after the court ruled that the complainant's evidence was poorly presented.

Harare mayor Mr Bernard Manyenyeni also appeared in court facing criminal abuse of office and corruptly concealing personal interest in a transaction.

He was also released after it emerged that he was detained beyond the legal 48-hours limit.

The controversial Chivhayo was also at the courts, but as a complainant.

He had lost various clothing items and 30 pairs of shoes worth thousands of dollars to some habitual thieves.

The "shoe thief" -- Lamusi Nthula (50) of Chipatiko Village under Chief Chinamhora -- was later sentenced to 11 years in prison for another crime.

He had been convicted for illegal possession of firearms and articles for criminal use.

A number of journalists also made appearances in court this year, accused of publishing falsehoods, among other crimes.

NewsDay deputy editor Nqaba Matshazi and reporter Xolisani Ncube, who were accused publishing a story headlined: "CIOs 'secretly' get bonuses" had their case referred to the ConCourt.

Radio VOP (Voice of the People) journalist Nkosana Dlamini appeared in court accused of grabbing the breasts of a Harare Municipality street cleaner before assaulting her following a misunderstanding over litter.

Thieving freelance journalist Romeo Kurai Pemba was jailed for breaking into the Harare Magistrates' Court and other buildings in the city, stealing computers and other electronic gadgets.

Another prominent person, former radio presenter and Mabvuku (MDC-T) MP James Maridadi, made headlines after he was fined $50 for snatching a parking ticket book worth $2,50 from a National Railways of Zimbabwe salesman.

National Vendors Union chairman and MDC-T activist Stendrick Zvorwadza allegedly threatening to burn down Rainbow Towers Hotel during a demonstration against Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's stay at the hotel.

He had several other run-ins with the police during the year, which landed him in court.

Human trafficking also became a major issue at the courts.

This followed revelation that more than 200 Zimbabwean women were left stranded in Kuwait after being offered jobs in the Middle East country.

Former Kuwait ambassador to Zimbabwe Ahmed Al-Jeeran was implicated as the ring-leader.

It was alleged that Al-Jareen, using his powers as the ambassador, connived with his secretary, Brenda Avril May, and advertised for nurse aide vacancies in Kuwait. May and 10 others appeared in court over the allegations.

Former Zifa chief executive Henrietta Rushwaya and axed board member Edzai Kasinauyo were also at the courts representing the football community.

They appeared in court with fired Warriors assistant coach Nation Dube in what was referred to as the Limpopogate.

The trio were facing match fixing charges, but were later acquitted after the State failed to prove a prima-facie case against them.

The CAPS United duo of Method Mwanjali and Archford Gutu also had their stint at the courts for attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The charges were later withdrawn.

Musicians also felt "outdone" by the football counterpart, literally.

Hip-hop artiste Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme, was sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service and fined $150 for negligent driving.

He had driven his car without a drivers licence and went through parked vehicles as he tried to flee a mob in central Harare.

Gospel musician-cum-politician Elias Musakwa also appeared in court accused of threatening to shoot his neighbour.

He had been reported to the police for making noise, but was later removed from remand.

Alick Macheso's ex-wife, Tafadzwa Mapako, was also at the courts after allegedly striking a fellow reveller with an empty beer bottle at a show in Harare.

The heavily pregnant Mapako survived after her alleged victim withdrew the charges.

Law enforcement officers also found themselves at the courts after breaking the law they are supposed to enforce.

Lloyd Salobe, a police officer, shot his female colleague while trying to sneak into a judge's house to see his "lover", a housemaid.

After shooting his colleague, Salobe scratched himself with thorns as a cover up and reported to the police that he was kidnapped.

He was jailed six years for the offence.

Another policeman, Fredlie Toto Makaradhi based at the Police Protection Unit's Tomlinson Depot in Harare, appeared in court for soliciting a $10 bribe from the driver of a commuter omnibus he had impounded.

Beitbridge police detectives Enos Mudhumbu and Jonathan Nyambuya allegedly stole a Mercedes Benz Viano at gunpoint.

A Shamva-based police officer dragged three prostitutes to court accusing them of robbing him of cash after a foiled threesome tryst.

Six other policemen reportedly connived with four civilians and mounted a fake roadblock in Belvedere, Harare, where they robbed an Indian businessman of over $56 000 and splashed the loot on vehicles.

Another police officer Farai Muchenje allegedly robbed a Chisipite home while in uniform and drove off with the home owner before giving him a dollar for transport.

While some of the cases above were successfully prosecuted others, will spill over to 2017.