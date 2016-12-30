Zimbabwe: Rugwete Quits Zimbabwe Karate Union

After five years at the helm of the Zimbabwe karate Union, Joe Rugwete e has opted to step down from his post as president despite having another two years left on his tenure.

The ZKU assembly is expected to converge for an annual at the National Sports Stadium at the end of next month.

But that indaba would now have to be an elective assembly after, Rugwete in a surprise move, decided to resign from his post.

Rugwete told The Herald that he believes he has achieved the targets that his administration had set and now ants "fresh ideas to take ZKU to another level".

The youthful administrator, who was assistant chef de mission at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville also wrote member of his union advising them of his decision.

Ironically Rugwete leaves the union just weeks after sealing a sponsorship deal for karate, which has been enjoying phenomenal growth under his stewardship.

"The next elections are due in 2018, the AGM in January is non-elective, but I have decided to step down as president. I am satisfied with what I have achieved in my tenure. I believe that in order to bring Karate to the next level, we now need fresh ideas, the goals and targets that I set were met, so there is no more challenge really," Rugwtete said.

Rugwete is also calling time on his karate administration at a time when his karatekas have been performing well on the international arena.

But there are indications that Rugwete will not be totally lost to karate and sport in general as he enjoys a good working relationship with many associations. That relationship was cemented during the time he helped administer Team Zimbabwe in Brazzaville.

However Rugwete will always point with pride the manner he has transformed karate and made the discipline noticeable and an attraction to young talent.

"We managed to amass several medals among them four International Gold medals two from Samson Muripo and one from Admire Chingozhoro as well as one Continental Gold from Tangai Mhlanga and several Regional Gold medals. We adopted a four-year strategic plan in Kwekwe in 2013 with emphasis on long term athlete development, something that has seen the increase in the number of primary and secondary schools offering karate.

"We also increased the number of regional and international accredited Technical Officials" Rugwete said.

During his tenure at ZKU, Rugwete also presided over the introduction and sustenance of good corporate governance by the union as they managed to remain "one of the few National Sport Associations that complied 100% with the statutory SRC requirements which include audited financials, calendars, budgets, AGM minutes as well as ZOC minimum requirements".

The administrative efforts saw ZKU being adjudged the best administered sporting association for the last two consecutive years at the Annual National Sports Awards as well as the Sports Development of the year award in 2015. It was the Rugwete administration that was also responsible for the decentralization of karate (by 70%) with functional provincial associations in Harare, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East provinces.

"Each of those provinces hosted at least one national championship or AGM during my tenure".

Rugwtee paid tribute to the corporate entities that had come on board to partner ZKU and helped local karate to grow in stature.

" I would like to thank the corporates that supported my executive who included Africa Bet Champion of Champions Tournament, OK Zimbabwe they have paid our Affiliation to the Union des Federations des Africainess Karate for the past three years

"Sanctuary Insurance they have paid the venue for our national team training for the past three years, Japanese Ambassador has sponsored the Japanese Ambassador Cup three times during my tenure while Unilever has contributed towards our juniors' welfare during regional tournaments.

"Marwa Surveyors Namibia provided transport during Zone 6 games in 2013 as SGC they provided PA System during our tournaments.

"We also had Barkers Ogilvy who sponsored certificates and advertising services with Pama Meats providing meals for athletes in camp while Mbada Diamonds provided tracksuits for the male senior team at the Zone VI 2012 Games

"There were many associations who included ZRP who provided transport for an athlete who travelled to Russia, Dr. Mnaba provided transport for several regional and international assignments while Chitungwiza General Hospital- provided medical cover for several tournaments,' added Rugwete.

"Central Motors gave us t-shirts for the juniors at the 2016 AUSC Games," Rugwete said.