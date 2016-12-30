Zimbabwe: Fill Up HICC Concert Roars Into Life

Photo: The Herald

Part of the strong crowd that graced Jah Prayzah's “Mdhara at HICC (file photo).

All roads lead to the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday where top musicians converge for the Fill Up HICC gig. The country's best performers in form of MAMA award winner Jah Prayzah, Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, Killer T, Freeman, Mbeu, Tamy, Takura, Sam Dondo and Smiley among others are billed to thrill fans.All the musicians on the line up released new albums in 2016 and all have been doing well on the local market.

Fans have nothing to worry about as all genres are well represented with top performers in the country.

Jah Prayzah released "Mudhara Vachauya" Tuku "Eheka Nhai Yahwe", while Killer T is dominating with "Bvunza Tinzwe" and Freeman's "Mangoma Ihobho" has been considered as one of the best that was released this year.

The musicians would be waving a goodbye to the year that had highs and lows together with their fans on the high profile gig.

They are all ready to kiss a good bye to 2016, promising to deliver memorable acts.

Jah Prayzah through his manager Keen Mushapaidze said they were ready for the big show and would sample new songs at the show.

"Last year it was Winky D who did the countdown and this year Jah Prayzah himself will do that. We are geared to give fans new staff so that they enjoy the show," he said.

They collaborated with South African group Mafikizolo and they might play the track on the gig.

"That song will be played as New Year present to our fans.

"The song will be played at the event," he said.

The musician's album has a number of sing along songs with the main song "Mudhara Vachauya" expected to take the crowd into 2017.

"We have a number of surprises for our fans. A lot has happened in 2016 and as we say goodbye to it we have something big for our fans," Mushapaidze added.

Tuku fresh from regional tour is expected to dish songs from his album "Eheka Nhai Yahwe".

A representative of Tuku music Tungamidzai Simango said it was good that the superstar will drive fans into a new year.

"The good part of it is that we have a new album. So he will deliver it on the show," he said.

He has featured on several musicians on the line up's songs and is expected to join them on their acts.

Killer T's manager Supa said they had to suspend a number of live performances so that they could prepare for the show.

Last year the musician missed the first edition of the show but his song "Itai Ndione" thrilled fans in his absence.

Dondo who is expected to launch his second album also expressed his excitement for being part of the lineup.

"This is a big show, where any artist would want to perform. We will be performing songs from my second album that will be launched in January," he said.

Popular Star Fm presenters Phatisani Sibanda and KVG are expected to add colour to the gig