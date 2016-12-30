Zimbabwe: Hlongwane Names Sport and Recreation Commission Board

Long serving administrator Edward Siwela has been elevated to be substantive chairman of the new Sport and Recreation Commission board, which was also appointed by the Minister of Sport and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane last night.

Siwela had been the acting chairman of the supreme sports body since 2014 when the late previous Joseph James resigned.

Last night Hlongwane confirmed his confidence in the former athletics administrator by handing him the mandate to lead the Sports Commission on a substantive basis. Siwela will in the meantime lead a board of seven commissioners while three more names will be added later.

In a press statement released last night Hlongwane also named Shearwater Adventures, Public Relations manager Clement Mukwasi, seasoned sports administrator Titus Zvomuya and former National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Joseph Mungwari as commissioners with effect from January 1, 2017.

Former Zimbabwe Rugby Union president John Falkenberg, has also been roped into the board. Old Mutual Group Marketing executive Lilian Mbayiwa, who was the Mighty Warriors Fundraising Chairperson committee for the Africa Women Cup of Nations which took place in Cameroon last month is also on the list of commissioners.

Construction guru and owner of JR Goddard a firm, which specialises in construction and civil engineering, James Goddard has also been appointed a commissioner.

The minister said the new Commission "is mandated to steer the Sport and Recreation sector for the duration of its tenure with an emphasis on.

(a) Governance in Sport and Recreation.

(b) Resource mobilisation for the Commission in particular and Sport and Recreation sector in general.

(c) Re-organisation and re-orientation of the Sport and Recreation structure with special emphasis on democratisation of access to the sector by all Zimbabweans.

"The Minister of Sport and Recreation would like to wish the new Commissioners well in their endeavours.

"The Minister of Sport and Recreation would further like to thank the outgoing commissioners for a sterling effort and a commitment to duty during their tenure," read the statement.

The outgoing commissioners are Dave Ellman-Brown, Jessie Nyakatawa, Aisha Tsimba, Miriam Mushayi, Obidiah Moyo, Ethan Dube and Farai Kanyangarara.