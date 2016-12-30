Uganda: UPDF Helps Prepare Kololo for World Cross-Country Champs

Work on remodeling and designing Kololo Independence Ground to give it an international look ahead of March's IAAF World Cross Country Championships has started.

The Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade has been contracted by the Kampala 2017 Local organizing committee to make the improvements ahead of the March 26, 2017 world event - the biggest such competition the country has held.

Kololo has previously only hosted the start of the MTN Kampala International marathon.

"We are doing everything according to the approved course and by January 10, we will have the course ready for the world event," head of competitions Faustino Kiwa who is supervising the work.

Over 700 athletes from across the globe are expected to compete at the biennial event, which is the oldest event in the IAAF world series.

In order to make the course more interesting and challenging, a number of obstacles are being put on the course. Kiwa said that all the additions to the course had been approved by the international body, who will be here to inspect the venue before the real event.

The media was on Wednesday morning taken around the course which will be modernized by two natural elevations and one man made elevation. It will also have a depression and 0.5m obstacles to make it more challenging.

According to the Local Organizing Committee's press chief Norman Katende, Kololo should be ready by January 10, and as part of the preparations, will hold the National Cross Country Championships on January 14.

