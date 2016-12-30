Zimbabwe: Caretaker Steals U.S.$1 600 From 'Wanga' Hitmaker

A caretaker at a city apartment appeared in court yesterday for allegedly stealing $1 600 from musician Willis Kachambwa, popularly known as Willis Wataffi, on Boxing Day.

Wataffi, who rose to fame as the other half of band Africa Revenge with his hit song "Wanga" and the caretaker, Stanley Mlambo (30), stay at Dana Place at No. 68 Selous Avenue in Harare.

Mlambo appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande facing charges of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances. He pleaded not guilty and told the court that it was not possible for him to enter Wataffi's apartment as alleged.

Prosecutor Ms Shambadzeni Fungura opposed granting Mlambo bail, saying he was a flight risk due to overwhelming evidence against him. In his application for bail, Mlambo said he was a family man and he would attend trial.

Ms Mazhande ruled that bail was a right, which could only be denied where there were compelling reasons. She granted Mlambo $30 bail and ordered him to reside at his given address.

The matter was postponed to January 18 for trial. It is alleged that at around 6pm on Boxing Day, Wataffi and his wife left home and went to pick up their children in Vainona.

Before leaving, the couple locked the door, the court heard. They returned after an hour and Watafi realised that someone had entered their dining room through the trap door of the roof ceiling.

It is alleged that he discovered that $1 600 he had placed on top of the sofa in an envelope was missing. Wataffi reported the matter to the police.

Investigations revealed that Mlambo was in possession of keys to apartment No. 12, which was vacant. The court heard that Mlambo used the keys to gain access to the ceiling.

It is alleged that he crawled in the ceiling from apartment No. 12 until he reached Wataffi's apartment No. 16. Mlambo allegedly entered the room through the ceiling trap door and stole the money.

Nothing was recovered.