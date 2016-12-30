Over 600 irate ex-miners in Karonga, the northern border district of Malawi on Thursday stormed the office of the District Commissioner (DC) in protest for their pension.

The group planned to hold a night vigil at the DC office till government give them their money.

Speaking in an interview, one of the group's leader John Mwenelupembe from Chilumba area said they have full information that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government received their money from the South African government but they have misused.

According to Mwenelupembe, their leader John Dick confirmed to them that the South Africa government released their money in time and it is now in the hands of Malawi government.

"We will sleep here till we get our money. We suffered a lot for it," said Mwenelupembe.

He said their friends in other regions have already received their cash.

"I have a lot of friends in the south and central they told me that they have received their money and they too wondered why we are yet to get paid," he complained.

Awangire Mwasanga from Iponga area said they are now tired with government lies on the matter.

The group then threatened not to bow down to government as they will continue with protests until they got they get their cash.