Liberia: Bility Criticizes Government's Failure

The President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), Mr. Musa Hassan Bility, yesterday criticized the Unity Party led government for not doing anything tangible to see sports, especially football, succeed in the country.

"Except for the National Team (Lone Star), the government has not provided a cent to the LFA at any point in time over the years for the development of the national sports competitions, lest talking about providing support for the construction or modernization of playing pitches," Mr. Bility pointed out.

Presenting his 2016 Year in Review at a press conference in Monrovia, the LFA boss said while it is true his leadership, with support from other kind hands, have made strides to see that there is improvement in the game, a lot is yet to be done if Liberian leagues will be equally appreciated like leagues in other African nations, Europe and other parts of the world.

He said the national league is getting better due to the good and hard work of a strong competition committee set up by LFA. "The Competitions Committee and the Technical Department are supervising the training sessions of teams as well as other activities of all the competitions we hold each year and the coaches are receiving training while the Technical Center is almost finished for the benefits of all recognized by the LFA," he said.

He said a state of art sports pitch is already built in Monrovia and light is available for night games. Mr. Bility said he is happy that in the midst of all the challenges, sports stakeholders are united and working on their goals.

The West Africa Football Union Vice President said the two clubs that will qualify to go out on regional competitions outside of Liberia will be provided technical assistance by the LFA.

He also called on all journalists covering sports in the country to be members of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) if they want LFA to recognize them and allow them to continue their work.

"Beginning the next football domestic league season in 2017, we will not work with journalists who have no connection with SWAL," Mr. Bility warned. He said the essence of the journalists having good status with SWAL is to allow LFA to better collaborate with the journalists in their duties.

Bility promised that 2017 will be a year of better results as compared to 2016 and the years that preceded it under his administration.