Liberia: Margibi County in Kickball Semifinals

Margibi County booked their first place in the semi-finals in kickball on Thursday in the ongoing 2016/2017 County Sports Meet at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The 'Gibi Girls' automatically qualified yesterday after their second win in the round-robin quarterfinals. They have four points from two games, and will play their last game on Wednesday, January 4.

Margibi County whipped Montserrado County 3-0 in a tough 5-inning battle.

Both sides had "nothing" in the first half, comprising the three rounds (innings), but Margibi County in the fourth and fifth rounds made three points, and put up a brilliant defense.

"Our win was because of good defense; and we are eyeing the finals, like what we did last year, but this time around, we will win it," said Margibi County Coach Alphonso Kikeh.

Earlier in the opener, Margibi County beat Maryland, 5-3 points.

In the second derby, Maryland County was awarded two points because Grand Gedeh County did not show up for the game.

Maryland lost to Margibi in her first game.

The last slot in the semi-final is between Maryland and Montserrado, with both sides having two points.

Meanwhile, in today's games, Gbarpolu will meet Grand Bassa and Nimba face Bong in kickball; and in football Margibi play Lofa and defending football champs Grand Bassa hosts Nimba County. The games begin at 10:00am.