Liberia: GT Bank Launches Mobile Transaction Service

GT Bank has unveiled a new product, Bank *737#, a simple, safe and convenient way to perform banking transactions anytime, anywhere and on any mobile phone, according to a press release yesterday.

The innovative product which is only available to GT Bank, customers allows users to purchase airtime for self or others from their bank accounts, transfer money from their GT Bank account to another GT Bank account as well as check an account balance by simply dialing *737# on their mobile phones.

The Bank says customers do not need to have credit on their mobile phone or internet access to perform any transaction using *737#.

The release quoted Managing Director Ayodeji Bejide as saying, "the bank remains committed to delivering cutting-edge banking products and services and will continue to leverage on the technological expertise of its parent company GT Bank Plc to make banking easier, faster, safer and more convenient for all our customers."

He added that additional features to the new product will be launched soon.

Registered on June 7, 2007, the GT Bank is a subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, one of the foremost banks in Nigeria with a Triple A rating; the first indigenous owned sub-Saharan bank to be quoted on the London Stock Exchange; and first new generation indigenous African bank to obtain a banking license to carry out fully fledged banking activities in the United Kingdom, the release said.

The bank says its Liberia operations currently rate very highly among the Liberian populace in terms of service delivery and is well-recognized for professionalism, innovation and superior financial performance.

GT Bank currently has eight business locations: Clara Town, Randall Street, Red Light, Sinkor, Waterside, RIA, Ganta, and Buchanan, and is extending its branch network to other parts of the country in line with its long-term investment strategy to help support the Liberian economy.