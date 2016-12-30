30 December 2016

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: We-Care Donates Balls, Books to County Meet

By Leroy M. Sonpon III

We-Care Foundation Liberia has donated 70 footballs and four boxes of assorted reading materials to the National County Sports Meet, which has reached its quarterfinals.

The donation was made yesterday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The Executive Director of We-Care Foundation T. Michael Weah, said the donation was made possible through the kind courtesy of Youth Prize International of the United States.

He stated that the donation is the foundation's way of supporting the County Sports Meet, and to also recognize the importance of education through sports.

The Youth Program Coordinator of We-Care Foundation, A. Mohammed A. Foboi, said the donation is part of their program 'Reading Liberia' under the slogan: "read.learn.live."

The foundation owns the We-Care Library and is also dedicated to raising funds to help less fortunate Liberians.

The Assistant Minister of Sports, Murvee Gray, thanked the We-Care Foundation, and pointed out that "sports and education go together."

He also thanked Cellcom GSM for being the major sponsor of the 2016/2017 County Sports Meet.

