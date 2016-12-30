28 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Offences Against State Security Committed by Civilians to Be Tried By Ordinary Courts

The offences against State security committed by civilians will be tried ordinary courts as stipulated in the draft bill amending the Code of Military Justice approved Wednesday during the Council of Ministers meeting.

Indeed, the new draft bill excludes the competences of the military justice from ruling the offences against State security to assign them to ordinary courts, said a communiqué made public following the Council by Ministers meeting chaired by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

It also proposes the creation of an Appeal Military Court, in line with the establishment of a second-tier criminal court, and the granting the status of Officers of Military Judicial Police to the Officers of Security of the Army," said the source.

Speaking after the examination of the three draft bills on justice, the Head of the State welcomed that "further progress" have been made in justice reform and the guarantee of litigants' rights.

President Bouteflika seized the occasion to urge the Government to pursue the implementation of the provisions of the Constitution amended early this year.

He, in his capacity of President of the High Council of Magistracy, has also called on the magistrates to exercise "all powers" assigned to them by the law to ensure the respect of the rights and the liberties of all the citizens in general and defendants in particular.

