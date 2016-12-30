29 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'A' Grades Shrink to the Length of a Tweet as Es Rise By 600% in KCSE 2016

Photo: Phoebe Okall/Daily Nation
(file photo)
By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — - Only 141 students scored an A in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) exams, a 94 per cent decline from the previous year when 2,685 students scored an A in 2015.

The results according to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, are attributable to a clampdown on cheating and he reported that no results were cancelled as a result.

The 2015 results were marred by a record number of irregularities at 5,101.

Students who scored A- also reduced to 4,645 from 12,069 in 2015 while those who scored B+ reduced by 50 per cent to 10,972 from 21,927.

Those with Grade B-plain declined to 17,216 from 33,460.

In contrast students who scored D-plain to E registered significant increases.

Number of Es rose from 5,350 in 2015 to 33,399, while 149,929 students scored a D- up from 48,658.

Those who scored D-plain were 112,135, compared to 79,555 in 2015, while those who scored C- were 61,026, C-Plain were 44,792 and those with a C+ mean score were 32,207.

