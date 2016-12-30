26 December 2016

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: TIZ Appeals to Govt to Protect Whistle-Blowers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mildred Katongo

THE Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has appealed to the Government to protect whistle-blowers to enable them freely give out information that can help in investigating various cases.

TIZ information officer Charles Chulu said as an organisation that believes in the protection of whistle-blowers, it will strive to promote the adherence of the provisions of the Public Disclosure Act.

Mr Chulu said disclosure of personal information of a whistle-blower should be protected as stated in the Act.

He said in a statement that Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Simukoko's call to arrest a whistle-blower was done in bad faith and that the Government should instead protect such citizens.

Mr Chulu said such acts would deter would-be whistle-blowers who could have vital information relating to labour and other issues.

He said people would now opt to remain silent for fear of being victimised and that the Act was clear on the penalty of identifying a whistle-blower who was entitled to make a protected disclosure.

"Calling for an arrest for the whistle blower is not good and it is against the law, because the provisions in the Public Disclosure Act is clear and the penalties that come with disclosing a whistle-blower who is entitled to make a protected disclosure are clear," he said.

Mr Chulu urged parliamentarians to take time and read the laws enacted in parliament so that whistle-blowers were protected.

He also appealed to the Government to act in the interest of the Zambians who gave them the mandate to govern the country.

Zambia

ZNBC Moots TV Licence Hike From K3 to K30

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) is set to increase the TV licence fee from K3 to K30. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.