THE Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has appealed to the Government to protect whistle-blowers to enable them freely give out information that can help in investigating various cases.

TIZ information officer Charles Chulu said as an organisation that believes in the protection of whistle-blowers, it will strive to promote the adherence of the provisions of the Public Disclosure Act.

Mr Chulu said disclosure of personal information of a whistle-blower should be protected as stated in the Act.

He said in a statement that Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Simukoko's call to arrest a whistle-blower was done in bad faith and that the Government should instead protect such citizens.

Mr Chulu said such acts would deter would-be whistle-blowers who could have vital information relating to labour and other issues.

He said people would now opt to remain silent for fear of being victimised and that the Act was clear on the penalty of identifying a whistle-blower who was entitled to make a protected disclosure.

"Calling for an arrest for the whistle blower is not good and it is against the law, because the provisions in the Public Disclosure Act is clear and the penalties that come with disclosing a whistle-blower who is entitled to make a protected disclosure are clear," he said.

Mr Chulu urged parliamentarians to take time and read the laws enacted in parliament so that whistle-blowers were protected.

He also appealed to the Government to act in the interest of the Zambians who gave them the mandate to govern the country.