Zambia: Teen Thugs Terrify Mtendere

A GROUP of teenage thugs calling themselves 'Fluffies' has gone on rampage in Lusaka's Mtendere and Kalingalinga townships, breaking into homes and beating up residents on roads.

The group consists of about 15 youths, and residents in the two areas are leaving in fear of being attacked by the group, which is striking at any time of the day or night.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo, however, said the police had managed to dismantle the group and were on the look out in an event that it regrouped.

Ms Katongo said the group was initially dismantled last month when the police nabbed the group leader, who is nick-named Skill Z.

"He was a convict and he then escaped from prison and formed a group called Fluffies but was recaptured and he is currently in remand," Ms Katongo said.

She said that police were on the lookout for the rest of the group members in an instance that they regrouped.

Ms Katongo said that the public should report to police any criminal activity experienced in the various communities because it was only then that the officers would know what was happening on the ground.

The residents have insisted that the group has regrouped under the new leadership of a person called Junior and roughed up shoppers at Kalingalinga Market on Christmas Day.

They have urged police to quickly move in and deal with the youths.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a couple of Chilanga for swindling a Chinese resident in Zambia out of K1.2 million by pretending that they had a house for sale in Roma Township when in fact they did not.

Police have charged Janet Chansa, 39, and Meckie Shisholeka, 42, for obtaining money by false pretences.

The two allegedly got K1,250,000 from Zhang Rongliua after they claimed that they had a property for sale in Roma.

Ms Katongo said after police conducted investigations, it was revealed that the property which the accused were allegedly purporting to have been selling was a lodge and that the two instead showed the complainant an unoccupied house opposite the same lodge.

They pegged the property at K2.5 million and got a down payment of K1,250,000.

"The accused persons produced forged documents to support their claim, which they did not hand over to the complainant on the pretext that they would only do so upon receiving a final payment.

"Investigations, further revealed that the property which the accused are alleged to have been selling was not theirs, but belonged to another person," Ms Katongo said.

The two will appear in court today.

Ms Katongo said some people had taken advantage of the unoccupied house in Roma to swindle other people out of their money, and the public should be on the lookout for such fraudsters.