Angola: Bengo - Over 1000 Cubic Metres of Logwood Exported

Caxito — The northern Bengo Province exported this year to China and Turkey over one thousand cubic metres of logwood, said last Wednesday in Caxito, northern Bengo Province, the provincial director for agriculture, Faustino Quissaque Ngonga.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official clarified that last year the province exported to Italy 209,160 cubic metres of logwood, to Portugal 109, 909 cubic metres of wood, United Arab Emirates (UAE) 4.160,207 m3 of logwood and Spain 49,348 m3 of wood.

He informed that the province's wood exploration sector started to produce the first samples in 2013.

Faustino Quissaque Ngonga clarified that Bengo is the main exploration centre of the wood that comes from the neighbouring provinces of Uíge, Zaire and Cuanza Norte.

The director also advised wood workers to obey the forests exploration regulation.