29 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo - Over 1000 Cubic Metres of Logwood Exported

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The northern Bengo Province exported this year to China and Turkey over one thousand cubic metres of logwood, said last Wednesday in Caxito, northern Bengo Province, the provincial director for agriculture, Faustino Quissaque Ngonga.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official clarified that last year the province exported to Italy 209,160 cubic metres of logwood, to Portugal 109, 909 cubic metres of wood, United Arab Emirates (UAE) 4.160,207 m3 of logwood and Spain 49,348 m3 of wood.

He informed that the province's wood exploration sector started to produce the first samples in 2013.

Faustino Quissaque Ngonga clarified that Bengo is the main exploration centre of the wood that comes from the neighbouring provinces of Uíge, Zaire and Cuanza Norte.

The director also advised wood workers to obey the forests exploration regulation.

Angola

Top Journalists Charged Over Report On Corruption

Angolan authorities should immediately drop charges against two journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists said… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.