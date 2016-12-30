Angola: Uíge - Police Record 2.400 Several Crimes During 2016

29 December 2016

Uíge — The National Police in the northern Uíge province recorded 2.400 several crimes during the year 2016, less 901 if compared to the previous period, of which 1.600 were clarified with 888 detained citizens.

The data were revealed on Wednesday in this city by the provincial delegate of Ministry of Interior and local commander of the National Police, commissioner António Simão Leitão Ribeiro, during the yearend greetings ceremony held at the Civil Protection and Fire Services Command.

According to the source, the municipalities of Negage, Maquela do Zombo, Quimbele, Quitexe, Sanza Pombo and Uíge were the areas where the referred crimes occurred.

The ceremony was witnessed by the staff of all organs under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior and civilian workers.

