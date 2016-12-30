Kenya: Four Tournaments to Mark End of 2016 Golf Action

As golfers prepare to usher in the New Year, four more tournaments are set to wind up this year's golfing activities at various clubs in the country this weekend.

The New Year Eve events are scheduled for Sigona, Thika, Nyeri and Ndumberi Golf Clubs.

Of the four events, the End of Year tournament at Sigona, has attracted the biggest entry of over 200 players including a number of guests.

It has also attracted a big sponsorship that includes Tononoka, Kenya Breweries Limited, Jamii Telcom and Light Africa. Over a dozen prizes including some reserved for the guests will be at stake for those who will manage to conquer the quick and tricky Sigona greens.

At the par 72 Thika Sports Club, only 75 players were drawn for the Year Ender though more are likely to play as post entries.

Among those drawn include some of the club's single figure players such as David Matano and others like S.K. Warui, who won the Christmas Eve tournament last weekend with an impressive score of 40 points, beating Martin Irungu by one point.

Away at Nyeri Golf Club, a field of 105 players will be in action in the New Year Eve event where among those drawn are the club's leading lady golfer Stella Mwangi currently playing off handicap six and former chairman Eddie Karumwa.

Also in action are Joshua Kinoti, and Mwangi Gathu, who recently beat three others on countback to win the Slopes Golfers Forum tournament.