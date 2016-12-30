29 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria's Foreign Exchange Reserves to Drop By U.S.$114 Billion Late December 2016

Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said Wednesday that Algeria's foreign exchange reserves will fall by USD114 billion in late December 2016.

Speaking in a state-owned Algerian TV programme, Sellal said the situation is under control despite this decline in foreign exchange reserves, which is mainly due to the drop in oil prices since 2014.

The reserves amounted to USD190 billion USD in 2013.

Algeria's foreign exchange reserves were USD129 billion in late June 2016, before falling to USD121.9 billion last September.

By the end of 2014, foreign exchange reserves reached USD178.9 billion, and dropped to USD144.1 billion in late 2015, according to the data of the Bank of Algeria.

Algeria's debt, Sellal underlined, is estimated at three billion dollars, adding that it mainly consists of private companies' debts.

