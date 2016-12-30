29 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rising Food Prices Push Inflation to 6.35% in December

Photo: Capital FM
Cabbages saw the highest rise over the year with a kilogramme of cabbage rising from 43 shillings in 2015 to 67 shillings in 2016.
By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — Inflation for the month of December rose to 6.35 percent on higher food prices and non-alcoholic beverages.

Figures released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show Consumer Price Index rose by 0.76 in the month of December compared to November, leading to an overall reduction of inflation from a high of 8.01 percent in January 2016.

The cost of electricity increased as a result of fuel adjustment charges that increased from Sh2.34 per KWh in November 2016 to Sh2.85 per KWh December 2016.

The cost of LPG gas saw the biggest drop with a 13KG cylinder falling from a high of 2,400 in 2015 to 1,983 in 2016.

"The increase in several food items outweighed the decrease of others. The year on year food inflation stood at 11.22 percent in December 2016," says KNBS's Margaret Nyakang'o.

