Kenya: Man Misses Sh147 Million By a Whisker

Photo: Daily Nation

A 34-year old's prediction of a home win for Belgian First Division A team Charleroi made him narrowly miss winning Sh147 million in last week's SportPesa Mega Jackpot.

Geoffrey Chepchilat managed 16 correct predictions out of the 17 in the mega Jackpot Combo to win Sh21,000,850 bonus for his effort. His win makes him the second person to come closest to winning the multi-million shilling mega Jackpot that now stands at Sh152,447,306.

Anderlecht won against his Charleroi prediction costing him a close hundreds-of-millions win.

The first person to ever hit the 16 correct predictions mark is Peter Byegon, a Nairobi resident who won Sh36 million last week.

"I am still happy for this win even though I missed the mega Jackpot win. I shall keep trying until I get lucky," said the happy gamer.

Chepchilat, a tea picker who works in Kericho said on a good day he earns Sh300. "The highest amount of money I have ever held or had in my entire life is Sh80,000. This is the first time I will hold millions in my account," he said happily.

"I would like to thank God for this win and tell others that SportPesa is real and payments are immediate," he added.

He started betting in August after his friend won Sh3,700 from playing the multi Bet games.

Chepchilat said he places bets using the recently launched SportPesa USSD service which is free as the area he comes from has limited internet connection.

To access the service, clients only have to dial *790#.