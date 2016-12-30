29 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: AFC Leopards to Face Mathare United in Under-20 Final

By Isaac Swila

AFC Leopards will take on champions Mathare United in the final of the SportPesa Premier League Under-20 championship on Saturday at the Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi.

The cubs, under former Ingwe great Boniface Ambani, earned a 2-1 win over Sofapaka in the second semi-final at Camp Toyoyo on Thursday while Mathare eclipsed Gor Mahia 3-1 in the first semi-final at the same venue.

A goal apiece from Vincent Oburu and Lucky Safari Lucky earned Ingwe the ticket while Isaac Simiyu pulled one for Sofapaka's junior side.

And for the second time running, Mathare inflicted Gor Mahia with a bitter dose after staging a heroic comeback to remain on course for another title.

In August, the "Slum Boys' whipped Gor 1-0 to claim the gong in the inaugural edition.

Gor had sprung to a first half lead via their lead talisman Hillary Ojwang, who scored his fourth goal in the competition but Mathare came back after the break re-energised with relentless waves of attacks and it proved too hard for K'Ogalo to contain.

Ahmed Abdalla, who was the chief orchestrator in the middle of Mathare's engine room, claimed a goal and also set two others which John Mwangi converted condemn the junior Green Army side to defeat.

The defeat brings Gor's quest for the trophy to a bitter end. Gor were however not sharp enough and their struggle against Muhoroni Youth in the quarters exposed their soft underbelly.

