Kenya: Term One Games for Machakos

Machakos County will host next year's Secondary Schools National Term One Games.

The Term One games will kick-start next year's secondary school games calendar which will culminate with the East African School Games in August.

According to the calendar released by Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA), next year's season will get underway with Term One national finals from April 7 to 16 in Machakos before Coast Region hosts Term Two A Games that will include athletics and rugby sevens from June 2 to 9 in Mtwapa.

Ball games, which fall under Term Two B calendar of events, will be held in Nyeri from July 14 to 23, paving way for the East Africa Secondary School Games which will be staged in Gulu, Uganda from August 14 to 27.

KSSSA secretary-general, David Ngugi said it was important to ensure every region hosts the games to foster national unity and to enhance devolution.

He said the games will stay away from Nairobi for a while to allow students explore other parts of the country. "We want every part of the country to host the ball games to enable young boys and girls visit every part of the county and interact with diverse cultures," Ngugi said.

Last month, the association revived the provincial boundaries for next year's school games.

In the new arrangement, Coast Region will retain its name while Lake Region will go back to being called Nyanza Region. Highlands and Northern Regions will be referred to as Eastern and North Eastern regions respectively.

Metropolitan Region which consisted of Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado Counties has been abolished. Nairobi will now be a region in itself while Makueni and Machakos counties will move back to the Eastern Region.

Nzoia Region has been renamed Western Region with West Pokot and Trans Nzoia districts moving back to the Rift Valley Region (formerly Mau Region) which will also include Kajiado and Laikipia counties.

Aberdare Region with the exclusion of Laikipia County will be called Central Region. The move was informed by the re-alignment of regional sports committees by the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry further directed all regions to hold elections of national officials and Ngugi revealed that an AGM will be held in January 2017 to discuss the issue.