29 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: First Woman Takes Over Cycling Federation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Cremilde Rangel became the first woman to run the Angolan Cycling Federation, when she was elected in a single-list poll held at the Cidadela Complex in Luanda.

The 61-year-old sociologist, who replaces Diógenes de Oliveira, will lead the national cycling in the next Olympic cycle (2017/2020), deserving the unanimity of the 10 registered voters.

Cremilde Rangel will be assisted by three Vice-Presidents, namely Gilchrist Adolfo, Justiniano Araújo, Geovana Fernandes. João Francisco will be the Secretary General, while Lucrecia Francisco, Graça Gonçalves, António Pereira and Xavier Capingano are members.

The table of the General Assembly is composed of Arão Almeida (president), Mário Moreira (vice), Cristina Cunha (secretary).

In the jurisdictional council, Leona Capindissa stands out as president, who will be assisted by Wagner Bulica (vice-president) and Josefa Sangueva. The Disciplinary Council will be led by Mariano Lucamba (President) with assistance from Gugú Fernandes (vice), while Sander Sousa, Cristina Imbundo and Paulo Sérgio are members.

Angola

Top Journalists Charged Over Report On Corruption

Angolan authorities should immediately drop charges against two journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists said… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.