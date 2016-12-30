Angola: First Woman Takes Over Cycling Federation

Luanda — Cremilde Rangel became the first woman to run the Angolan Cycling Federation, when she was elected in a single-list poll held at the Cidadela Complex in Luanda.

The 61-year-old sociologist, who replaces Diógenes de Oliveira, will lead the national cycling in the next Olympic cycle (2017/2020), deserving the unanimity of the 10 registered voters.

Cremilde Rangel will be assisted by three Vice-Presidents, namely Gilchrist Adolfo, Justiniano Araújo, Geovana Fernandes. João Francisco will be the Secretary General, while Lucrecia Francisco, Graça Gonçalves, António Pereira and Xavier Capingano are members.

The table of the General Assembly is composed of Arão Almeida (president), Mário Moreira (vice), Cristina Cunha (secretary).

In the jurisdictional council, Leona Capindissa stands out as president, who will be assisted by Wagner Bulica (vice-president) and Josefa Sangueva. The Disciplinary Council will be led by Mariano Lucamba (President) with assistance from Gugú Fernandes (vice), while Sander Sousa, Cristina Imbundo and Paulo Sérgio are members.