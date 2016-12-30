Eritrea: Award of Merit Promoting Educational Excellence

Assab, 29 December- A report presented during an assessment meeting recently held in the Southern Red Sea Region indicated that award of excellence for outstanding students at regional and school level has been making due contribution in encouraging students score higher results particularly in the 8th grade national examination.

The discussion forum held in the port city of Asseb highlighted that the award of excellence has been playing significant role in encouraging students demonstrate excellence in their educational carrier.

The report further indicated that 72% of the total number of 521 students who participated in the 8th grade national examination of 2015/2016 academic colander have been promoted to secondary schools.

Present in the meeting, Ambassador Mohammed Saied Mantay, managing director in the regional administration, reminded parents and stakeholders to make due contributions in upgrading students performance.

The participants of the meeting on their part called for sustained educational material support for needy students and recommended that award of excellence at a regional level need to be reinforced.