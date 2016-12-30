29 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Youth Contributing in Development Programs

Adi-Tekelezan — 188 youth in Adi-Tekelezan including the 99 who received training in different skills are diligently working to transform themselves and their environment.

Ms. Helen Tewoldebrhan, head of the NUEYS in the sub-zone, pointed out that the youth trained in steel work, electricity installation, video camera and beauty salon have already become bread winners for their families and called for upgrading their skills through practice.

She also stated that 26 youth in the sub-zone are currently taking three months training in electricity installation.

The participants commending for the training they have been provided and expressed conviction to diligently work in transforming themselves and their surrounding with the training they were were provided.

