Eritrea: Veterinary Service in Nakfa and Adobha Sub-Zones

Farmers of the areas commended the Ministry of Agriculture and its stakeholders for the unremitting efforts they continued to exert in securing livestock health.

Mr. Mahmud Hussien, head of livestock health, in the Northern Red Sea Region, indicated that the immunization program has been carried out in collaboration with 11 administrative areas of Nakfa sub-zone and 5 administrative areas of Adobha sub-zone.

