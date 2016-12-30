Sudan Participates in International Forum On Partnership and Development

Khartoum — Sudan has participated in the recent second session of the International Forum on Partnership and Development (TASKA) which was held in Antalya, Turkey.

The forum was co-sponsored by the Turkish - Arab Society for Economic and Strategic Cooperation and the Turkish - Arab Strategic Studies Institute.

Sudan delegation was among delegations of 30 countries which have included academicians, experts, businessmen and businesswomen, civil society activists and media men from various Islamic countries.

Upon return home after taking part in the conference, the Director of the Programs Administration at Awn Civil Society Organization, Dr. Hatim Abdalla Al-Sayed, said that the participants at the forum have called for reactivation of their role in dissemination of the human rights culture by holding workshops, capacity building and the establishment of partnerships with the governmental and non-governmental organizations.

It is to be recalled TASKA Forum is aimed for protection of the successful experiments in the field of development, encouraging the indigenization of industry and technology, enhancing the agricultural sector in the Islamic countries, refrain the culture of consumption and considering importance of the strategic role of universities and research centres in development and the economic progress.

He said that the forum has recommended strengthening the scientific and technological partnership between Turkey and the other Islamic countries through organization of regular scientific forums between the Turkish universities and their counterparts in the Islamic countries as well as encouraging the cooperation between the Islamic countries in the fields of scientific research, technology and education curriculums toward achieving development and expanding the labor markets.