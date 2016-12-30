Sudan Liberation Movement - We Signed Peace Agreement for Ending Darfur People Suffering

Galol — Sudan Liberation Movement, which split from Abdul-Wahid Nur and signed Karon peace agreement has declared its full bias to peace which is the demand of the people of Darfur for ending their suffering that has lasted for more than 13 years.

In a statement to SUNA, the chieftain and assistant of the chairman of Sudan Liberation Movement, Mohamed Ismail Musa, said that they have split from Abdul-Wahid's movement three months ago after they got assured that war can never solve a dispute.

He accused Abdul-Wahid of betraying the movement, deviated from the path and started to capitalize from Darfur issue in the capitals of states.

He said that his movement and its commanders have decided to split from the movement of Abdul-Wahid and to join the peace march in the country.

He said that they met with the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur State, Jaafar Abdul-Hakam, and engaged in talks for three days before leaving for Khartoum to sign the National Document.

He said that more than 1230 militants of his movement are currently under auspices of the government and receiving training and qualification in accordance with the peace agreement.

Chieftain Musa said that the possession of weapons should be confined to the Armed Forces alone.