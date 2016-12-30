Sudan: Abu Garda - the Number of Kidney Centers Raised to 66 Centers

Khartoum — Federal Health Minister, Bahar Iddris Abu Garda affirmed expansion of health services at kidney centers across the country.

Abu Garda, who was addressing a training session about Treatment Protocols for kidney diseases at Police Club, Thursday, said the number of kidney centers has increased from 22 to 66 centers, noting that the Ministry strategy aims to expand the health centers.

He explained that the number of specialists outside Khartoum went up from 234 to 1039 in the states , disclosing that the accumulation kidney centers in the past period was due to great disparities either in planning or for causes of wars and conflicts.

' We want to redistribute the services to the states , commending protocols being prepared in field of kidney diseases" the Minister said.

Director of the National Center for Kidney Disease and Surgery said that nine important protocols concerning nursing , quality control and other policies were launched , Thursday.