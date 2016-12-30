29 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice - President Informed On Performance of Ministry of Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Minister of Justice, Awad Al-Hassan Al-Nur, and discussed progress of work at the ministry and its plans and programs for the coming stage.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Minister of Justice said that the meeting has discussed the Endowment Act and the bill on the Humanitarian Aid Act.

He said that he also informed the Vice - President on the establishment of prosecutions at localities in Jebel Marra.

Sudan

More Die of Diarrhoea in Eastern Sudan

The current outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea has claimed at least three more lives in Red Sea State, while the 44… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.