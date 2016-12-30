Sudan: Vice - President Informed On Performance of Ministry of Justice

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Minister of Justice, Awad Al-Hassan Al-Nur, and discussed progress of work at the ministry and its plans and programs for the coming stage.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Minister of Justice said that the meeting has discussed the Endowment Act and the bill on the Humanitarian Aid Act.

He said that he also informed the Vice - President on the establishment of prosecutions at localities in Jebel Marra.