30 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Forwards IEBC Nominees to House for Assessment

Photo: William Oeri/Daily Nation
Advocate Wanyonyi Wafula Chebukati before the Selection Panel (file photo)
By Brian Moseti

President Uhuru Kenyatta has presented the nominees to head the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to Parliament for approval.

If Parliament approves of the candidates, Mr Wafula Chebukati will become the chairman.

Other members are Ms Consolata Nkatha Bucha, Mr Boya Molu, Dr Roselyn K Akombe, Ambassador Paul Kurgat, Ms Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Prof Abdi Guliye.

The Selection Panel chaired by Ms Bernadette Musundi had last Thursday presented the final shortlist, which included 11 candidates.

The change of guard at the polls body was precipitated by the Opposition, led by the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord), which said the commissioners were incapable of properly managing the forthcoming General Election.

As a result, protests were carried out nationwide leading to the removal of Issack Hassan and his team.

Religious leaders have said that hate mongers and those who have been involved in corruption should not be on the ballot in the 2017 elections.

