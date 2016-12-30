29 December 2016

Gambia: Is the IEC Preparing for National Assembly Elections?

IS THE IEC PREPARING FOR NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS?

How could it prepare for national assembly elections when its headquarters was occupied by security forces?

The whole electoral system is being wrecked by such occupation. The Constitution orders that four months after the holding of presidential election national assembly elections should be held.

It is evident that if the outgoing government continues to obstruct the operation of existing institutions the whole electoral system would be frozen.

The outgoing government is doing a great disservice to itself by occupying an institution like the IEC and preventing it from fulfilling its constitutional mandate. This would not earn it any respect nationally or internationally. When institutions are under threat you protect its staff to enable them to work in a climate of security. To stop them from working is to surrender to threats, if there is indeed real threat. Those who are truly in charge of situations could never surrender to threats.

