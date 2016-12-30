Gambia: IEC Staff to Resume Work

The announcement made for the IEC staff to resume work tends to go against an earlier decision to occupy the Election House grounds by force thus sending the staff away.

The Constitution of the republic establishes the IEC and orders that it should not be subjected to any control or direction by any other authority other than the Constitution and laws of the Gambia.

This decision to occupy the headquarters of the IEC undermines the very security of the institution, its staff and the ballot.

It is important for the government which is in a process of transition to do things that would not undermine the transparency and accountability of the IEC.

Foroyaa will monitor the developments to see how things are faring after the press release calling on the staff to resume work.