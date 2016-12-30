Gambia: Alagie Suwareh Under Police Custody for 77 Days

One Alagie Suwareh a resident of Manjai, who was arrested since 13th of October, 2016 is still being at Brusubi Police Station, according to his colleague. His detention for 77 days without being granted bail or taken to court to know his fate contravenes the Constitution which stipulates that a detainee shall be released within 72 hours of his or her arrest or be taken before a court.

According to sources, they do not know any reason why Suwareh is held up to date as they continued to appeal for him to be released from detention.

However, at the time of going to press, the Police Relation Officer (PRO), ASP Foday Conta when asked why Suwareh is held under police custody for such long period, he told this reporter that he will investigate the matter and give feedback.