Gambia: Government Reopens IEC to Staff

In a press release broadcast on GRTS television evening news bulletin, the staff of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are being asked to return to work after they were barred from entering the headquarters by the security forces almost a fortnight ago. The release states:

"The Government of the Gambia hereby informs all staff of the independent electoral commission that they can return to work with immediate effect. The reason for the temporary closure of the commission head office was because of an imminent security threat, namely that the building was going to be burnt down. Now that the threat has abated, the IEC head office will reopen. However, there will be visible security presence around the compound.

In a separate development, the Government of the Gambia is aware of all the fake news that have been published locally and internationally mainly on online news sites and blogs. The government of The Gambia assures all citizens, residents and friends of The Gambia here and abroad that The Gambia remains stable and peaceful and that there is no undue cause for worry and people should continue to go about their daily businesses in the normal way.

The Gambia under the leadership of his Excellency the President Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya AJJ Jammeh babili mansa will continue to jealously guard the stability of the nation and ensure the maintenance of peace and security."