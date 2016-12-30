Sudan: Egyptian President Congratulates Government and People of Sudan On Independence Day

Cairo — The President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Thursday sent the Secretary of Egyptian Presidency of the Republic to Sudan Embassy in Cairo to convey the congratulations of the leadership, government and people of Egypt to the leadership, government and people of Sudan on occasion for 61st Anniversary of Sudan Independence Day.

The ambassador of Sudan to Cairo, Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Haleem, has received the Egyptian Presidency envoy and thanked the President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the government and people of Sudan to Egypt.

Ambassador Abdel-Haleem hoped that the new year will witness further consolidation of the relations between the peoples of the two countries.