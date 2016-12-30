Sudan: National Congress to Hold Its General Conference in April

Khartoum — The National Congress announced that it will hold its general conference in next April, besides the launching of reactivating conference at the country level by convening 27,000 basic level conferences at 1340 areas.

At the press conference he held Thursday noon at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference Hall on the current political situation, Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, said that the conference convenes at a time witnessing critical regional and international situations.

He said that the party's general conference will discuss issues of production and the citizens' living conditions, the reform document, ways of increasing production and the external relations.

He affirmed the necessity of the constitutional amendments which were ratified by the Parliament and establishment of the mechanisms for implementing the national dialogue's outcome.

Engineer Mahmoud said that the coming national accord will set the program for implementing the national dialogue's outcome.

He renewed call on the rejecting parties and movements to sign the National Document at any stage, stressing that the Sudanese people will not wait for any one indefinitely.

He said that the coming stage will witness real, smooth and organized transition of power, stressing that this transition necessitates existence of confidence, patience, honesty and the commitment to the implementation.

He affirmed that the National Congress will give concessions for the interest of the homeland and its stability.

On arrival of the humanitarian aid to the needy people, Hamid has asserted the government agreement on arrival of the aid from any place provided that it should enter through the Sudanese ports and airports.

He held the People's Movement responsible for the stalemate in the peace process and continuity of the war, indicating that the state will address the countries harboring the armed movements and will deal with them as terrorist gangs.

On the issue of freedoms, Engineer Hamid pointed out that the freedoms should be organized by law, indicating that any threatening to the security and stability is refused

He said that the National Congress stands for rejection of anarchy and will not side with any article that causes psychological defeat and implants despair for the Sudanese people.

He said that the National Congress will continue negotiation with the US administration.

He referred to a meeting scheduled on Monday between the National Congress and the People's Congress on the constitutional amendments, affirming the commitment of the National Congress to what was agreed upon in the freedoms issue.

Engineer Hamid has renewed commitment of the National Congress to the just and comprehensive peace and its rejection to war.