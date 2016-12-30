29 December 2016

Malawi: MCP Councillor Sex Rap - 3 Girls Testify How Mlogera Defiled Them

By Owen Khamula

Mzuzu magistrates court on Wednesday sat at a pub and lodge in Lusangadzi where three under age children repeated and demonstrated how opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ward councillor for Chibanja made them drunk and defiled each one of them within one night.

The councillor, Charles Mlogera denies the charges of abduction and defilement for each of the three girls.

Magistrate George Meja Mbewe is expected to give a verdict Friday on whether the Chibanja ward councillor has a case to answer or not.

Mlogera is now on bail after the High Court granted him on appeal three weeks ago.

He was arrested in October after he allegedly took the girls to the lodge where he is suspected to have made the girls, who are 15 years old, drunk and later allegedly slept with each one of them.

The parents notified the police after the girls missed from their respective homes.

