Rwanda/Kenya: Kenyan Clubs Interested in Police Striker Usengimana

Danny Usengimana's recent eye-catching performance with Police FC has not gone unnoticed with reports coming from Nairobi indicating that top Kenyan Premier League clubs are expressing interest in the Rwanda international striker.

The 20-year-old caught the eye of soccer pundits following his impressive form last season, which he has carried into the 2016/17 campaign with eight goals in ten league matches.

Last season, Usengimana, playing his second season in the topflight division after joining from Isonga FC, finished as the league joint top scorer with 16 goals and is currently second on the chart behind Rayon Sports' Shassir Nahimana, who has 9 goals.

The news of interest from Kenyan clubs for a January move was confirmed to Times Sport on Thursday by both the player and his agent, Patrick Gakumba, who noted that no official bid has been made. "Yes, it is true there are teams from Kenya that have contacted my agent and on Wednesday he flew to Nairobi for talks," Usengimana revealed.

In a separate phone interview from Nairobi, Gakumba noted that; "I have been contacted by three teams; Tusker FC, Leopards and Sofapaka about the availability of Usengimana and I am currently in Nairobi to talk to all of them."

The Amavubi forward signed a two-year contract that would keep him at Police FC until the end of 2017/18 season.

Last week, former Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia signed Amavubi midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza, who found there three other Rwandans namely; Meddie Kagere, Abouba Sibomana and Jacques Tuyisenge.