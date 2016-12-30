Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic has trimmed the team further.

Kampala — Like is always the norm ahead of major tournaments, there is always heartbreak for those dropped at the 11th hour.

And ahead of the country's return to continental action following a 39-year wait, coach Micho Sredojevic is wielding the axe as he cuts his squad to 23 players to conform to tournament rules.

Daily Monitor can exclusively reveal that the quartet of Yassar Mugerwa, Derrick Nsibambi, Ismail Watenga and Ronald Mukiibi will miss out when Cranes depart for Tunisia this evening.

Three of the four have been among the 25 players who have been in camp since the team regrouped 10 days ago.

Ronald Mukiibi, who turns out for Östersunds FK in Sweden but has never featured for Cranes, has been struggling with blisters to his feet and only returned to training on Wednesday.

Nsibambi is meanwhile the unfortunate striker to be overlooked with Micho opting for Onduparaka striker Muhammad Shaban, the burly Edirisa Lubega and Geoffrey Sserunkuma as the local-based forwards.

The biggest surprise is however the omission of Mugerwa, who recently moved to Ethiopia's St. George.

The midfielder despite not featuring prominently was a regular in Cranes as the squad broke a four-decade wait to return to continental action.

With 26 players currently in camp, Micho is expected to further trim the squad after the final camp in Dubai.

Four more players Robert Odongkara, Vietnam-based Godfrey Kizito and Moses Oloya, and Rio Ave midfielder Kizito Luwagga are expected to join the team later.

Standard Liege forward Faruku Miya was the last player to join camp at Serene Suites in Mutundwe but missed yesterday's morning session.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is expected to resume training next week after being given a week's rest following his excursions with club side Mamelodi Sundowns.