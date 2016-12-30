Sudan Participate in International Forum for Partnership and Development in Turkey

Khartoum — Sudan participated in the Second Session of the International Forum for Partnership and Development (TASCA), which was recently held at the City of Antalya, the State of Turkey.

The forum organized by the Arab-Turkish Association for the Economic and Strategic Cooperation and Turkish-Arab Institute for Strategic Studies with the participation of 30 countries through academics, experts, businesspersons, civil society activists and journalists from various countries of the Islamic world.

The Director of Civil Society Aid Programs Said Dr. Hatim Abdallah Al-Sayid said to SUNA, after returning home Thursday, that the participation of his organization came within a seminar entitled "Civil Society and its Direct Contributions in the Development and Consolidation of Human Rights Culture and Socio-Economic Security" where its comment was on the importance of consolidation of space available for the civil society, its protect and consideration of the challenges facing the state and its efforts to ensure the space for civil society alongside the review of some of the experiences and lessons learned from the good practices with concentration on the steps that can be adopted to create favorable environment for the civil society.

Dr. Al-Sayid added that the members of the forum called for the need to activate their role in dissemination of human rights culture through the workshops, capacity building and building of partnerships with governmental and non-governmental institutions.

SUNA is to inform that the meeting TASCA aims to protect and benefit from successful experiences in the field of development as well as the encouragement of indigenization of industry, technology and the development of the agricultural sector in the Islamic world countries, calling for abandonment of the culture of consumption beside the importance of the strategic role of universities and research centers in the development movement and activation of its role in the economic renaissance.

The forum recommended working for strengthening the scientific and technological partnership between Turkey and the countries of the Islamic world through organization of periodical scientific forums between Turkish universities and their counterparts in the Islamic world and encouragement of joint cooperation in the fields of scientific, technological and educational research as well as curricula to serve the issues of development and to open up broader labor market.