Sudan: Ghandour Receives Congratulatory Message From John Kerry

The current outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea has claimed at least three more lives in Red Sea State, while the 44… Read more »

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has received a congratulatory message from the American Secretary of State, John Kerry, on occasion of the New Year.

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.