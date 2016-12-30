29 December 2016

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Police Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers

Maputo — The Mozambican police on Wednesday night killed four suspected kidnappers in a shoot-out in central Maputo, according to the spokesperson for the Maputo City Police command, Orlando Mudumane, cited in Thursday's issue of the independent daily “O Pais”.

Mudumane said the drama began when the criminals attempted to kidnap two businessmen (who were not named) on Avenida do Trabalho.

The kidnapping was abortive, because police were already in the vicinity, and gave chase to the kidnap gang. Mudumane said there were seven would-be kidnappers, using two Toyota Runx cars. The pursuit ended in Rua dos Desportistas near the Maputo waterfront.

Here the police fired upon one of the vehicles. In the exchange of fire, all four occupants of the car were killed. The police estimated that the dead men were between 22 and 35 years of age. In the car, the police found two AK-47 assault rifles and two pistols.

The other three gang members, in the second vehicle, fled and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Mudumane said the police were able to foil the kidnap plan, because they had been following the suspects for several days. He described two of those killed as “dangerous criminals” who had taken part in robberies in the central provinces of Sofala and Tete.

